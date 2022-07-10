Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $43.11 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of MSCI worth $43,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

MSCI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.95. The stock had a trading volume of 310,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,892. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.