Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

