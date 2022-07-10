Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $623,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $583,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 156.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

