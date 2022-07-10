KeyCorp Cuts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $10.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 17.27.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.25. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 35.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,259 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 31.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

