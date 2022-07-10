Key Financial Inc Sells 7,373 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

