Key Financial Inc Sells 491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

