Key Financial Inc Purchases 240 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $404.53 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

