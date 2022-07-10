Key Financial Inc Has $587,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

