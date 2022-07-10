Key Financial Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

