Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.18 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

