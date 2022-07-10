Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CP opened at $72.18 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.
A number of research firms have commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
