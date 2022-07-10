Key Financial Inc Buys 99 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 988,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $729.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $878.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

