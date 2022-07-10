Key Financial Inc Buys 1,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 237.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

