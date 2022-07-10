Key Financial Inc Buys 1,323 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

