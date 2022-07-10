Key Financial Inc Buys 116 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

BLK stock opened at $619.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

