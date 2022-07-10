Key Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 233,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 56,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,634,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,384,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

