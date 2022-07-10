Key Financial Inc Acquires 20,289 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

