Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Hold”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.63. 240,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,640. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

