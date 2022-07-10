Keel Point LLC Sells 405 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

