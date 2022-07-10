Keel Point LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

VNQ opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

