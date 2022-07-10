Keel Point LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.24 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

