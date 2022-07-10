Keel Point LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $238.29 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

