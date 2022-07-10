Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $17.75 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00008636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $404.98 million and $17.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00091121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00252146 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00045178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 229,383,640 coins and its circulating supply is 224,414,891 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

