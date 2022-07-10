JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $42.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,159 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

