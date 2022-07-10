JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 695,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

