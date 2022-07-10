Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,270 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 120,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 112,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

