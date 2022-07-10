Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.35. The company had a trading volume of 681,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

