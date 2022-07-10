Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.91. 1,697,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

