Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.06) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NYSE ING traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 4,238,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.