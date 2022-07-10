Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $54.48. 10,976,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,904,886. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

