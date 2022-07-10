Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. 3,174,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

