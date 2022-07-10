Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $170.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,521,132. The stock has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average is $225.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

