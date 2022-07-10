Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 152,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after acquiring an additional 867,765 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,639. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

