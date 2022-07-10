Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

