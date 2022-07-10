Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($189.58) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €96.04 ($100.04) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($104.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €107.30.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.