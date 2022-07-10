Jefferies Financial Group Raises Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Price Target to $179.41

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $177.49 to $179.41 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of TM opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

