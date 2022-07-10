Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Thursday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.37 billion and a PE ratio of 892.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,247.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

