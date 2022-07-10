Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($42.50) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($32.92) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €23.32 ($24.29) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. Salzgitter has a one year low of €20.94 ($21.81) and a one year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

