Jade Currency Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76,677.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $98,279.04 and $76,677.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00134634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

