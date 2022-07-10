Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.74. Iteris shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 64,989 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 32.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 50.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

