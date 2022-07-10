iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

