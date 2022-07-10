iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

