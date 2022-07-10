iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $231.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

