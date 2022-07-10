iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

