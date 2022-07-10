iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Raised by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $214.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

