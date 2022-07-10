iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 208,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 168,329 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.65. 3,452,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.