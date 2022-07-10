iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$40.09 on Friday. 20,993,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,170,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.