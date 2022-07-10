iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 760,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 536,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,442.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 88,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

