iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,612 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.