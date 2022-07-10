iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 931,099 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

