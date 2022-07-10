iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

